    • October 23, 2021
    How to Watch San Diego at Gonzaga in Women's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Gonzaga looks to snap a three-match losing streak when it hosts San Diego on Saturday.
    San Diego heads to Gonzaga on Saturday looking to get back in the win column after dropping a 4-1 decision to Portland on Wednesday. Gonzaga lost 2-1 to Pacific on Wednesday. 

    How to Watch San Diego at Gonzaga:

    Match Date: Oct. 23, 2021

    Match Time: 6 p.m. ET

    TV: Stadium 1

    Live stream the San Diego at Gonzaga match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    San Diego's loss was its fourth in five matches. The team has struggled to gain any traction in the West Coast Conference. It did beat Loyola Marymount 2-0 before a loss to the Pilots.

    The Toreros have struggled on offense lately, as they were shutout in their six previous losses before they finally scored a goal against Portland. It has been tough, but they have a bit of a break in the schedule and hope that will help them find their scoring touch again.

    Gonzaga will try to keep that from happening and snap its three-match losing streak. The Bulldogs have lost to Santa Clara, Pepperdine and Pacific during this stretch but they have been competitive in the losses.

    The three losses in a row have come as a bit of a shock, as the Bulldogs were 11-2 before this stretch. It has also dropped their WCC record to just 1-4 and has them looking up in the standings. Saturday they will look to get their second WCC win, as they try to make a push to finish their season.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

