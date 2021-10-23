How to Watch San Diego at Gonzaga in Women's College Soccer

San Diego heads to Gonzaga on Saturday looking to get back in the win column after dropping a 4-1 decision to Portland on Wednesday. Gonzaga lost 2-1 to Pacific on Wednesday.

How to Watch San Diego at Gonzaga:

Match Date: Oct. 23, 2021

Match Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

San Diego's loss was its fourth in five matches. The team has struggled to gain any traction in the West Coast Conference. It did beat Loyola Marymount 2-0 before a loss to the Pilots.

The Toreros have struggled on offense lately, as they were shutout in their six previous losses before they finally scored a goal against Portland. It has been tough, but they have a bit of a break in the schedule and hope that will help them find their scoring touch again.

Gonzaga will try to keep that from happening and snap its three-match losing streak. The Bulldogs have lost to Santa Clara, Pepperdine and Pacific during this stretch but they have been competitive in the losses.

The three losses in a row have come as a bit of a shock, as the Bulldogs were 11-2 before this stretch. It has also dropped their WCC record to just 1-4 and has them looking up in the standings. Saturday they will look to get their second WCC win, as they try to make a push to finish their season.

