How to Watch South Carolina vs Auburn in SEC Women's Soccer

    • November 2, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch South Carolina vs. Auburn in the SEC Women's Soccer Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    South Carolina and Auburn face off in women's college soccer Tuesday night with a spot in the SEC tournament semifinals on the line.
    The second day of the SEC women's soccer Tournament comes to a close with South Carolina taking on Auburn. The winner of the match will lock up the fourth and final spot in the semifinals.

    How to Watch South Carolina vs Auburn in Women's College Soccer Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 2, 2021

    Match Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

    TV: SEC Network (Local)

    Live stream the South Carolina vs Auburn match on fuboTV:

    South Carolina heads to the SEC tournament with wins in its last two matches. The Gamecocks beat Alabama and Florida to finish off the regular season on a high note. 

    The wins improved their SEC record to 6-3-1 and helped them snap a four-match winless streak. The winless streak was their worst stretch of soccer of the year, but they were able to recover heading into the postseason.

    On Tuesday, the Gamecocks will look to stretch their streak to three in a row and beat an Auburn team they knocked off 3–2 earlier in the season.

    The Tigers will look to avenge that loss and reach the semifinals to take on either LSU or No. 5 Arkansas.

    Auburn, unlike South Carolina, has struggled recently. The Tigers are winless in their last three matches, with losses to Arkansas and Alabama and a tie against No. 21 Ole Miss. They have scored just two goals during this stretch.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

