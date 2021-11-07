St. John's avenged a regular-season loss to Xavier to upset them 1-0 in the semifinals on Thursday night. Zsani Kajan scored her 17th goal on the year in the 60th minute for the only goal of the match.

How to Watch St. John's vs. Georgetown in Women's College Soccer Today:

Match Date: Nov. 7, 2021

Match Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

The win sent the Red Storm to the championship match to take on Georgetown. They lost to the Hoyas 1-0 when they played in the regular season. Georgetown scored a goal early in the second half to propel the Hoyas to the win.

The Hoyas earned the second seed in the tournament by going 7-1-2 in the Big East this year with their only loss coming in their regular season finale to UConn. They beat top-seeded Xavier in the regular season, but the two ties kept them behind the Musketeers in the standings.

Sunday, they get a chance to win their fourth tournament championship in the last five. The Hoyas won three in a row before missing out in 2019 when Xavier took home the crown.

The Red Storm will look to keep that from happening and pull off their second straight upset. If they can beat the Hoyas it would be their first tournament championship since 1994.

