No. 13 Stanford looks to extend its winning streak to four matches Sunday when it takes on Colorado in NCAA women's soccer.

No. 13 Stanford (10-3-0, 4-1-0) will host Colorado (6-6-1, 1-3-1) on Sunday in a battle of Pac-12 women's soccer programs in very different positions this season.

How to Watch Stanford at Colorado in Women's College Soccer:

Game Date: Oct. 17, 2021

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area

Stanford has won three matches in a row and four of its five conference matches. A 2–1 loss to No. 24 Oregon State stands as the only blemish on its Pac-12 schedule. The Cardinal also dropped non-conference games to ACC powers No. 8 Duke and No. 3 North Carolina.

Stanford averages 2.54 goals per game and allows just 0.69. The Cardinal have allowed nine goals in 13 matches.

Maya Doms has seven goals to lead the Cardinal while Andrea Kitahata has a team-best five assists.

Colorado went 5-3-0 in non-conference play, but the start to the Pac-12 schedule has been rough. The Buffaloes have gone 1-3-1 and have lost their last three games, to Washington State, No. 5 USC and No. 7 UCLA, though the Buffaloes did push UCLA to double overtime.

Colorado has never beaten Stanford, going 0-12-0 in the all-time series between the programs. The 2–1 loss in the spring season marked the first time the Buffaloes stayed within one goal of the Cardinal since 2015.

