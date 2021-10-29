How to Watch Stanford vs. UCLA

Stanford heads to in-state rival UCLA on Thursday looking for their third win in a row and to extend its unbeaten streak to seven. The Cardinal swept their two matches with the Arizona schools last week after tying Colorado on Oct. 17.

The tie with the Buffaloes is the only non-win in the last six matches as Stanford has improved its Pac-12 record to 6-1-1 on the year.

Despite the one loss in the conference, the Cardinals are still ahead of unbeaten UCLA in the standings. Thursday the Cardinal will look to deal the Bruins their first loss of the year and stay ahead of them in the Pac-12.

The Bruins are coming off their third tie of the year, as they played to 1-1 draw at Washington State on Sunday. The tie snapped their three match unbeaten streak, but kept them unbeaten on the year.

The Bruins have been one of the best teams in the country, but are still chasing Stanford and rival USC in the Pac-12 standings. If they can pick up the win against Stanford on Thursday they will jump the Cardinal and would keep pace with the Trojans.

