    • October 21, 2021
    How to Watch Texas A&M at Mississippi State in Women's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Aggies head to Starkville for an SEC showdown against Mississippi State.
    Texas A&M (6-7-2, 2-4-1) will hit the road on Thursday to face Mississippi State (3-7-3, 1-5-1) in a women's soccer SEC showdown. 

    Game Date: Oct. 21, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: SEC Network

    Live stream Texas A&M at Mississippi State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Aggies are coming off of a 1-1 tie against Alabama. The team has faced a tough schedule, including playing and losing to four ranked teams in a row in late September and early October. Three of those games were against SEC opponents, with the Aggies losing by a combined score of 7-1 in those contests.

    The team is averaging 1.87 goals per game while allowing 1.20. Maile Hayes leads the team with six goals, while Mia Pante has eight assists on the season.

    Mississippi State has just one win so far in seven SEC play, a 1-0 victory over Kentucky. The Bulldogs have scored 10 goals this season, an average of 0.77 per game. But the defense has played well, allowing 14 goals in 13 contests and keeping Mississippi State in games despite the team having seven losses on the year.

    Three Mississippi State players share the team lead in goals with two each: Onyi Echegini, Hailey Farrington-Bentil and Monigo Karnley.

    A&M won the meeting last year 3-0. In fact, in nine meetings between these programs, A&M has won every time, with six shutouts.

