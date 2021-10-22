    • October 22, 2021
    How to Watch UCLA at Washington in Women's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    UCLA looks to stay unbeaten when it travels to Washington on Thursday night.
    UCLA took care of Oregon State 4-1 on Friday to pick up its 12th win of the year and fourth in the Pac-12. The Bruins stayed in second place in the conference with four points behind first-place USC.

    Match Date: Oct. 21, 2021

    Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles (IN)

    Live stream the UCLA at Washington match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    UCLA has yet to lose this year, but because it has played to two draws inside the Pac-12 it sits behind the 6-0 Trojans.

    The Huskies await the Bruins hoping to pull off a huge upset and deal them their first loss of the year.

    Washington is coming off a big 4-1 win over Arizona last Friday that improved its conference record to 2-2-2. Their record may not be the best, but the Huskies have played each of their Pac-12 opponents tough.

    This will not be an easy match for the Bruins and they need to make sure they do not overlook the Huskies or they could be primed for an upset loss.

    How To Watch

    October
    21
    2021

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Los Angeles (IN)
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    1 minute ago
