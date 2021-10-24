How to Watch UCLA vs. Washington State in Women's College Soccer

    • October 24, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch UCLA at Washington State in Women's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The UCLA Bruins face a tough road test against the Washington State Cougars on Sunday.
    Author:

    No. 8 UCLA (13-0-2, 5-0-2) has yet to lose a game this season. Its opponent this Sunday, Washington State (10-2-3, 4-1-2), has just one loss and two draws since Sept. 9. What will happen when the schools meet in Pullman?

    How to Watch UCLA at Washington State in Women's College Soccer:

    Match Date: Oct. 24, 2021

    Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles

    Live stream UCLA at Washington State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    UCLA had a 0-0 draw against Oregon and 1-1 draw against Utah, but every other game the Bruins have played this season has ended in a victory.

    The Bruins average 2.27 goals and give up just 0.6 per game, with opponents scoring just nine goals total this year.

    Mia Fishel leads the team with 11 goals, while Reilyn Turner has added nine. Madelyn Desiano hasn't scored a goal of her own, but she has assisted on nine of them. Goalkeeper Lauren Brzykcy has an 87.3% save rate.

    As for the Cougars, they have been tough in conference play, though it's worth noting the team is 0-1-1 against ranked opponents.

    But Washington State's defense can cause problems for anyone. The Cougars have allowed just six goals this season, with goalkeepers Nadia Cooper and Marissa Zucchetto combining for a save rate of 88.2%. Cooper has 37 saves. Offensively, Elyse Bennett leads the team with nine goals.

    UCLA won 4-0 when these teams met in April. Washington State has just five wins ever against the Bruins, with UCLA winning 19 times and three games ending in draws. But things have become closer lately, with the teams splitting the past six matchups.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    24
    2021

    UCLA at Washington State in Women's College Soccer

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Los Angeles
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    UCLA Soccer
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch UCLA vs. Washington State in Women's College Soccer

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16993282
    MLS

    How to Watch New England Revolution at Orlando City SC

    32 minutes ago
    Oct 15, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9)and Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Magic vs. Knicks

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17005511
    NBA

    How to Watch 76ers at Thunder

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17005675
    NBA

    How to Watch Celtics at Rockets

    1 hour ago
    Oct 7, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) is defended by Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 22, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) shoots as New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin (1) defends during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 22, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) is congratulated by New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier (13) during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New York Knicks vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 10, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (7) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy