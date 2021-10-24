How to Watch UCLA vs. Washington State in Women's College Soccer

The UCLA Bruins face a tough road test against the Washington State Cougars on Sunday.

No. 8 UCLA (13-0-2, 5-0-2) has yet to lose a game this season. Its opponent this Sunday, Washington State (10-2-3, 4-1-2), has just one loss and two draws since Sept. 9. What will happen when the schools meet in Pullman?

How to Watch UCLA at Washington State in Women's College Soccer:

Match Date: Oct. 24, 2021

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles

UCLA had a 0-0 draw against Oregon and 1-1 draw against Utah, but every other game the Bruins have played this season has ended in a victory.

The Bruins average 2.27 goals and give up just 0.6 per game, with opponents scoring just nine goals total this year.

Mia Fishel leads the team with 11 goals, while Reilyn Turner has added nine. Madelyn Desiano hasn't scored a goal of her own, but she has assisted on nine of them. Goalkeeper Lauren Brzykcy has an 87.3% save rate.

As for the Cougars, they have been tough in conference play, though it's worth noting the team is 0-1-1 against ranked opponents.

But Washington State's defense can cause problems for anyone. The Cougars have allowed just six goals this season, with goalkeepers Nadia Cooper and Marissa Zucchetto combining for a save rate of 88.2%. Cooper has 37 saves. Offensively, Elyse Bennett leads the team with nine goals.

UCLA won 4-0 when these teams met in April. Washington State has just five wins ever against the Bruins, with UCLA winning 19 times and three games ending in draws. But things have become closer lately, with the teams splitting the past six matchups.

