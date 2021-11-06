How to Watch USC at UCLA in Women's College Socccer

Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    How to Watch USC at UCLA in Women's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Pac-12 regular season title is on the line when USC visits UCLA on Friday night in a rivalry showdown.
    The main attraction for Pac-12 women's soccer is going down at UCLA on Friday night. The Trojans and Bruins will battle it out for  bragging rights and a Pac-12 championship.

    Match Date: Nov. 5, 2021

    Match Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Network

    Live stream the USC at UCLA match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    USC heads to UCLA with a record of 8-0-2 in the Pac-12 and two points up on the Bruins in the standings. The Trojans are coming off an emotional comeback win over Stanford. USC trailed 2-0 at halftime but scored two second-half goals and then another in overtime to come away with the shocking victory.

    The win kept the Trojans perfect in the Pac-12 and in first place just ahead of UCLA. Friday they will try and conjure up a little more magic to come away with a conference championship by handing UCLA its first loss of the year.

    The Bruins are in a strange position where they could go the whole regular season without a loss and not win their conference title. They're currently 15-0-3 overall, but all three of their ties have come in Pac-12 play and because of that, they are two points back of the Trojans.

    UCLA needs a win over USC if it wants to bring home the conference title, while the Trojans just need a tie.

    Playing your rival to end the year is great, but when a conference title is on the line it makes it even better. This is the match of the year in the Pac-12, as the winner will be crowned the champion.

