How to Watch USC at UCLA in Women's College Socccer

The Pac-12 regular season title is on the line when USC visits UCLA on Friday night in a rivalry showdown.

The main attraction for Pac-12 women's soccer is going down at UCLA on Friday night. The Trojans and Bruins will battle it out for bragging rights and a Pac-12 championship.

How to Watch USC at UCLA in Women's College Soccer Today:

Match Date: Nov. 5, 2021

Match Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Live stream the USC at UCLA match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

USC heads to UCLA with a record of 8-0-2 in the Pac-12 and two points up on the Bruins in the standings. The Trojans are coming off an emotional comeback win over Stanford. USC trailed 2-0 at halftime but scored two second-half goals and then another in overtime to come away with the shocking victory.

The win kept the Trojans perfect in the Pac-12 and in first place just ahead of UCLA. Friday they will try and conjure up a little more magic to come away with a conference championship by handing UCLA its first loss of the year.

The Bruins are in a strange position where they could go the whole regular season without a loss and not win their conference title. They're currently 15-0-3 overall, but all three of their ties have come in Pac-12 play and because of that, they are two points back of the Trojans.

UCLA needs a win over USC if it wants to bring home the conference title, while the Trojans just need a tie.

Playing your rival to end the year is great, but when a conference title is on the line it makes it even better. This is the match of the year in the Pac-12, as the winner will be crowned the champion.

Regional restrictions may apply.