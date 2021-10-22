    • October 22, 2021
    How to Watch USC at Washington State in Women's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    USC puts its 10-match winning streak and unbeaten conference record on the line when it travels to Washington State on Thursday.
    USC sits alone atop the Pac-12 standings with a tidy 6-0 record. USC is four points ahead of second place UCLA and five ahead of Washington State and Stanford.

    Match Date: Oct. 21, 2021

    Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Washington (OUT)

    Live stream the USC at Washington State match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Trojans took down Oregon 3-1 in their last match last Thursday. After giving up an early second half goal to allow the Ducks to tie it, the Trojans scored two unanswered goals to pull away. The win was their 11th straight after they dropped two in a row at the beginning of the year.

    The Cougars come in 4-1-1 in the Pac-12 after tying Arizona State 2-2 in their last match. The tie dropped their overall record to 10-2-2. Their only loss in the conference was a 1-0 defeat to Stanford two weeks ago.

    Washington State has a lofty overall record, but it has yet to beat a ranked team this year. The Cougars get that shot when they take on No. 5 USC on Thursday. 

