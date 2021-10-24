    • October 24, 2021
    How to Watch USC at Washington in Women's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    USC looks to extend the team's lead in the Pac-12 after a women's soccer showdown against Washington.
    No. 5 USC (11-2-1, 6-0-1) is currently first in the Pac-12 with 19 points, giving it a two-point lead over UCLA. The Trojans will try to extend that on Sunday against one of the mid-pack teams in the conference, Washington (4-7-3, 2-3-2).

    How to Watch USC at Washington in Women's College Soccer:

    Game Date: Oct. 24, 2021

    Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles

    Live stream USC at Washington on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Huskies played a tough non-conference schedule that featured it opening the year on the road against North Carolina and Duke, but things haven't improved too much in Pac-12 play, as the team has just two conference wins: 1-0 against California and 4-1 against Arizona, the only team in the Pac-12 to lose every game it has played.

    Washington averages 1.21 goals per game, led by Summer Yates, who has four goals on the year.

    As for USC, the team had won all of its conference games until it drew Washington State 0-0 on Thursday. Now, the Trojans will look to get back into the win column.

    The team is averaging 2.86 goals while allowing just 0.79, with Penelope Hocking having nine goals and Croix Bethune just behind her with eight. Goalkeeper Anna Smith has 57 saves and an 83.8% save percentage.

    USC won 5-0 when these teams met in April. This was a competitive series in the 90s and early 2000s, but since 2010, Washington has had three wins and eight losses.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

