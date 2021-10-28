Utah State looks to move up into the top two in the Mountain West when it faces Boise State on Thursday.

Utah State (12-4-3, 5-3-2) currently sits third in the Mountain West women's soccer standings, just two points back of second-place Fresno State. On Thursday, the team will head to Idaho to face Boise State (9-6-3, 3-4-3).

How to Watch Utah State at Boise State in Women's College Soccer Today:

Match Date: Oct. 28, 2021

Match Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 2

The Aggies have won two matches in a row, most recently a 3-0 win over Wyoming. The team has won or drawn in its past five matches.

On the year, Utah State averages 1.42 goals per game. The defense has been the biggest reason the team is winning, as the team allows just 0.84 goals per contest, with goalkeeper Diera Walton having 92 saves in 19 games. That ties her for 22nd in the country.

As for Boise State, the Broncos have been good at home this year, posting a 6-1-1 home record against a 3-5-2 road one. The team is coming off of a 1-1 draw against Colorado State on Sunday. The Broncos average 1.5 goals per game, led by Keile Hansen's five goals.

Utah State won the last meeting of these teams in 2019 by a 1-0 score. The Aggies are 12-5-4 all-time against the Broncos.

