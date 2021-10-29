How to Watch Utah vs. Arizona

Arizona looks to snap its nine match losing streak when it hosts Utah on Thursday night.

Utah and Arizona have both struggled in the Pac-12 this year but that doesn't mean they are just going to lay down and give up when they play each other Thursday night.

How to Watch Utah at Arizona in Women's College Soccer Today:

Match Date: Oct. 28, 2021

Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Arizona (OUT)

Live stream the Utah at Arizona match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Utah comes into the match with just one win in its last eight matches, but it has tied both Washington and UCLA during Pac-12 play. The Bruins are one of the better teams in the conference, so the tie looks even more surprising now.

Arizona, on the other hand, has not won a single match in the Pac-12 this year. The Wildcats have scored just two goals in conference play and are looking for anything to go right.

Thursday they hope a home match against an equally struggling Utes team will get them that elusive win. One team will come away feeling good as their season nears the end.

Regional restrictions may apply.