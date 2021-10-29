How to Watch Utah vs. Arizona

Skip to main content
    • October 29, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Utah at Arizona in Women's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Arizona looks to snap its nine match losing streak when it hosts Utah on Thursday night.
    Author:

    Utah and Arizona have both struggled in the Pac-12 this year but that doesn't mean they are just going to lay down and give up when they play each other Thursday night.

    How to Watch Utah at Arizona in Women's College Soccer Today:

    Match Date: Oct. 28, 2021

    Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Arizona (OUT)

    Live stream the Utah at Arizona match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Utah comes into the match with just one win in its last eight matches, but it has tied both Washington and UCLA during Pac-12 play. The Bruins are one of the better teams in the conference, so the tie looks even more surprising now.

    Arizona, on the other hand, has not won a single match in the Pac-12 this year. The Wildcats have scored just two goals in conference play and are looking for anything to go right.

    Thursday they hope a home match against an equally struggling Utes team will get them that elusive win. One team will come away feeling good as their season nears the end.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    28
    2021

    Utah at Arizona in Women's College Soccer

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Arizona (OUT)
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Soccer Ball
    CONCACAF Liga de Campeones

    How to Watch CF Monterrey vs. Club America

    1 minute ago
    Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Pacific

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17027877
    NHL

    How to Watch Sabres vs. Ducks

    1 minute ago
    HS Football Fans
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch Washington State vs. Oregon

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17034957
    NHL

    How to Watch Wild vs. Kraken

    1 minute ago
    Soccer Ball
    College Soccer

    How to Watch Cal vs. Washington

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17042090
    NHL

    How to Watch Flyers vs. Canucks

    1 minute ago
    UCLA Soccer
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch Stanford vs. UCLA

    1 minute ago
    Soccer Fans
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch Utah vs. Arizona

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy