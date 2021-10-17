    • October 18, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Vanderbilt at Ole Miss in Women's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Ole Miss hosts Vanderbilt in an SEC battle.
    Author:

    No. 18 Ole Miss (10-2-2, 5-1-0) has been one of the SEC's best women's soccer programs this season, losing just once so far in conference play. On Sunday, it'll host Vanderbilt (6-6-2, 3-2-1), which struggled in non-conference play but is looking better now against SEC opponents. 

    How to Watch Vanderbilt at Ole Miss in Women's College Soccer:

    Game Date: Oct. 17, 2021

    Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NESN Plus

    Live stream Vanderbilt at Ole Miss on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Ole Miss is on a three-game winning streak that includes a win over ranked South Carolina. In fact, in SEC play, this team is 2-1 against ranked teams.

    Ole Miss has scored 26 goals so far, an average of 1.86 per game. The team is allowing 1.21 per contest.

    The team leaders in goals are Channing Foster and Molly Martin, each with seven. Haleigh Stackpole has 13 assists, putting her second in the country, behind only Milwaukee's Gaby Schwartz, who has 17.

    Vanderbilt has won three of its last four games, and the loss was in overtime to a strong Arkansas program.

    The Commodores played a tough non-conference schedule, losing to national powers like Duke and Pepperdine.

    Raegan Kelley leads the team in goals with eight, while Madison Elwell is the assist leader with six.

    Ole Miss has won the last two meetings of these teams and seven of the past nine.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    17
    2021

    Vanderbilt at Ole Miss

    TV CHANNEL: SEC Network
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16032703
    College Golf

    How to Watch Stephens Cup, First Round

    45 minutes ago
    jose-altuve-astros
    SI Guide

    Pivotal ALCS Game 3 Pits Homer-Heavy Offenses at Fenway

    50 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans 2
    Turkish Süper Lig

    How to Watch Hatayspor vs. Gaziantepspor

    22 minutes ago
    Oct 9, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; A Sky Sports advertisement featuring images of Tampa Bay Buccaneers qaurterback Tom Brady (left), Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (center0 and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson at Tottenham Hogspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/17/2021

    19 hours ago
    Oct 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) carries the ball against Denver Broncos free safety Justin Simmons (31) during the third quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 27-19. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Seattle Seahawks vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/17/2021

    19 hours ago
    Soccer Fans 2
    Liga MX

    How to Watch Chivas de Guadalajara vs. Toluca

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_16911211
    NFL

    How to Watch Seahawks at Steelers

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_16971184
    Tennis

    How to Watch BNP Paribas Open, ATP Singles Final

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_16970880
    Golf

    How to Watch The CJ Cup at Summit, Final Round

    23 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy