How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M

Vanderbilt and Texas A&M face-off in College Station on Sunday. Vanderbilt won the previous meeting.

Vanderbilt (7-7-2, 4-3-1) will head out on the road on Sunday to face Texas A&M (6-8-2, 2-5-1) in an SEC contest.

How to Watch Vanderbilt at Texas A&M in Women's College Soccer:

Match Date: Oct. 24, 2021

Match Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

The Aggies are coming off a 2-1 loss to Mississippi State and haven't won since October 7, when the team went to LSU and beat the Tigers 4-1.

A&M averages 1.81 goals per game while allowing 1.25, but that positive goal differential hasn't shown up in the results. Maile Hayes has scored a team-high seven goals, while Mia Pante leads the Aggies with eight assists.

Vanderbilt is in a slightly better position than the Aggies, with four wins in SEC play, most recently a 2-1 win over Tennessee that broke a two-game losing streak.

Raegan Kelley leads the Commodores with eight goals, while Madison Elwell has added six assists for the team. Goalkeeper Kate Devine has 57 saves.

Vanderbilt won 3-1 when these teams played last November, which was just the second win for the team in 11 prior meetings. A&M has never lost to Vanderbilt in College Station.

