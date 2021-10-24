How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M

    • October 24, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Vanderbilt at Texas A&M in Women's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Vanderbilt and Texas A&M face-off in College Station on Sunday. Vanderbilt won the previous meeting.
    Author:

    Vanderbilt (7-7-2, 4-3-1) will head out on the road on Sunday to face Texas A&M (6-8-2, 2-5-1) in an SEC contest.

    How to Watch Vanderbilt at Texas A&M in Women's College Soccer:

    Match Date: Oct. 24, 2021

    Match Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

    TV: SEC Network

    Live stream Vanderbilt at Texas A&M on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Aggies are coming off a 2-1 loss to Mississippi State and haven't won since October 7, when the team went to LSU and beat the Tigers 4-1.

    A&M averages 1.81 goals per game while allowing 1.25, but that positive goal differential hasn't shown up in the results. Maile Hayes has scored a team-high seven goals, while Mia Pante leads the Aggies with eight assists.

    Vanderbilt is in a slightly better position than the Aggies, with four wins in SEC play, most recently a 2-1 win over Tennessee that broke a two-game losing streak.

    Raegan Kelley leads the Commodores with eight goals, while Madison Elwell has added six assists for the team. Goalkeeper Kate Devine has 57 saves.

    Vanderbilt won 3-1 when these teams played last November, which was just the second win for the team in 11 prior meetings. A&M has never lost to Vanderbilt in College Station.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    24
    2022

    Vanderbilt at Texas A&M in Women's College Soccer

    TV CHANNEL: SEC Network
    Time
    4:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Soccer Ball
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M

    just now
    USATSI_16978017
    NFL

    How to Watch Eagles at Raiders

    just now
    USATSI_16996054
    NFL

    How to Watch Lions at Rams

    just now
    Oct 13, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) goes to the basket defended by Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Charlotte Hornets vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

    just now
    Oct 13, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) goes to the basket defended by Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

    just now
    Sep 26, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin (37) is pursued by Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Johnathan Abram (24) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) in overtime at Allegiant Stadium.The Raiders defeated the Dolphins 31-28 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Falcons vs. Dolphins

    1 hour ago
    Soccer Ball
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch Air Force at New Mexico

    1 hour ago
    Soccer Ball
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch Colorado State at Boise State

    1 hour ago
    UCLA Soccer
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch USC at Washington in Women's College Soccer

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy