How to Watch Virginia vs. Florida State

Virginia and Florida State battle for the ACC regular season title when they meet up Thursday night.

Florida State was perfect through its first 14 matches of the year, but a trip through North Carolina has the team limping into the finish. The Seminoles played to a 2-2 draw with North Carolina before suffering their first loss of the year when Duke beat them 1-0 on Sunday.

Match Date: Oct. 28, 2021

Match Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

The loss dropped them into second place in the ACC, three points back of Virginia. The good news for the Seminoles is they still control their own destiny for the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament.

They get that shot because they host first-place Virginia on Thursday in a battle of the top two teams in the conference and two of the best in the country.

The Cavaliers have yet to lose in the ACC, but they did tie North Carolina 0-0 way back on Oct. 3. They sit all by themselves in first place but need to pick up a win or a tie to clinch the regular season championship.

If Virginia losses, it will finish tied with Florida State, but the Seminoles would win the tiebreaker due to the head-to-head win.

