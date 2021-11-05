Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Wake Forest vs Florida State in Women's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Wake Forest looks for another big upset in women's college soccer when it takes on second-seeded Florida State in the ACC tournament.
    Author:

    Wake Forest pulled off the first big upset of the ACC tournament on Sunday when it went on the road and beat Duke 2-1. 

    How to Watch Wake Forest vs Florida State in Women's College Soccer Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 5, 2021

    Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ACC Network (National)

    Live stream the Wake Forest vs Florida State match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Demon Deacons got a first-half goal to go up 1-0 at halftime against the Blue Devils. Duke would tie it late in the second half, but Wake Forest would score just 13 seconds later to pull off the shocking upset.

    On Friday, the Demon Deacons will try to do it again against a Florida State team that stumbled to the finish of the regular season.

    The Seminoles won their first 14 matches of the year and were ranked No. 1 in the country, but the last three matches have been a different story. They tied North Carolina before losing to Duke and then finished the season with another tie against Virginia.

    All of the teams were good, but it was not the way the Seminoles wanted to end the season. On Friday night, they will hope to regroup and begin a run at the ACC tournament championship.

    They must take care of a scrappy Wake Forest team first before a possible rematch with Virginia in the finals.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    5
    2021

    Wake Forest vs Florida State in Women's College Soccer

    TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (National)
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    USATSI_17088962
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
