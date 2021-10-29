How to Watch Washington State vs. Oregon

Oregon looks for its second straight win as it hosts Washington State on Thursday night.

Washington State heads south to Oregon looking to snap a streak of three straight ties. The Cougars have played to draws against No. 5 USC, No. 8 UCLA and Arizona State.

How to Watch Washington State at Oregon in Women's College Soccer Today:

Match Date: Oct. 28, 2021

Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Oregon (OUT)

In their ties against USC and UCLA, Washington State came up just short of dealing both of them their first Pac-12 loss of the year. The Cougars are currently in fourth place in the conference, but are so close to being the top team in the conference.

They have to feel good about not losing any of those matches, but at the same time they have to be thinking about what would have happened had they won.

The Cougars will try and put that thinking to the side when they take on an Oregon team that is coming off a 1-0 overtime win against Utah.

The win for the Ducks improved their Pac-12 record to 4-2-2 on the year and has them just one point back of Washington State.

Oregon's two losses in conference play have come to the top two teams in the conference in USC and Stanford. The Ducks, like Washington State, have to be thinking about how close they are to being at the top of the Pac-12.

Both of these schools have been right there but have come up short. Thursday they both look to come out on top and stay a step ahead in the Pac-12 standings.

