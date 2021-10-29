How to Watch Washington State vs. Oregon

Skip to main content
    • October 29, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Washington State at Oregon in Women's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oregon looks for its second straight win as it hosts Washington State on Thursday night.
    Author:

    Washington State heads south to Oregon looking to snap a streak of three straight ties. The Cougars have played to draws against No. 5 USC, No. 8 UCLA and Arizona State. 

    How to Watch Washington State at Oregon in Women's College Soccer Today:

    Match Date: Oct. 28, 2021

    Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Oregon (OUT)

    Live stream the Washington State at Oregon match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    In their ties against USC and UCLA, Washington State came up just short of dealing both of them their first Pac-12 loss of the year. The Cougars are currently in fourth place in the conference, but are so close to being the top team in the conference.

    They have to feel good about not losing any of those matches, but at the same time they have to be thinking about what would have happened had they won.

    The Cougars will try and put that thinking to the side when they take on an Oregon team that is coming off a 1-0 overtime win against Utah.

    The win for the Ducks improved their Pac-12 record to 4-2-2 on the year and has them just one point back of Washington State.

    Oregon's two losses in conference play have come to the top two teams in the conference in USC and Stanford. The Ducks, like Washington State, have to be thinking about how close they are to being at the top of the Pac-12.

    Both of these schools have been right there but have come up short. Thursday they both look to come out on top and stay a step ahead  in the Pac-12 standings.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    28
    2021

    Washington State at Oregon in Women's College Soccer

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Oregon (OUT)
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Soccer Ball
    CONCACAF Liga de Campeones

    How to Watch CF Monterrey vs. Club America

    1 minute ago
    Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Pacific

    1 minute ago
    Soccer Fans
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch Utah vs. Arizona

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17027877
    NHL

    How to Watch Sabres vs. Ducks

    1 minute ago
    HS Football Fans
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch Washington State vs. Oregon

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17034957
    NHL

    How to Watch Wild vs. Kraken

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17042090
    NHL

    How to Watch Flyers vs. Canucks

    1 minute ago
    UCLA Soccer
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch Stanford vs. UCLA

    1 minute ago
    Soccer Ball
    College Soccer

    How to Watch Cal vs. Washington

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy