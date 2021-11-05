Rivals Washington State and Washington wrap up their regular seasons when they battle Friday night.

Washington State looks to extend its unbeaten streak to seven straight matches when it takes on rival Washington in the teams' regular-season finale Friday night.

How to Watch Washington State at Washington in Women's College Soccer Today:

Match Date: Nov. 5, 2021

Match Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Live stream the Washington State at Washington match on fuboTV:

The Cougars have won or tied their last six matches, and that record has them alone in third place in the Pac-12. With a win on Friday, they can still tie UCLA for second place but would finish in no worse than third overall.

Washington State has probably done enough to get a bid to the NCAA tournament, but a win against Washington would help the Cougars breathe a lot easier.

Washington comes into this match winners of its last two games. The Huskies took down both Oregon and Oregon State last week and improved their Pac-12 record to 4-3-3.

Washington can't do any better than fifth in the final conference standings, but the team needs a win to solidify that spot as Oregon and Cal are right on its heels.

Rivalry matches to end the regular season are always great, and this should be another example of that Friday night.

Regional restrictions may apply.