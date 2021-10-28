Skip to main content
    • October 28, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Washington at Oregon State in Women's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Washington looks to snap a two-match winless streak when it travels to Oregon State on Thursday.
    Author:

    Washington played one of its best matches of the year on Sunday but couldn't come away with a win, as it finished in a 2-2 draw with USC.

    How to Watch Washington at Oregon State in Women's College Soccer Today:

    Match Date: Oct. 28, 2021

    Match Time: 3 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Washington (IN)

    Live stream the Washington at Oregon State match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Huskies answered both Trojan goals within three minutes of game time but could never get a go-ahead goal across and had to settle for the tie. They were trying to deal the Trojans their first conference loss of the year but couldn't take down the Pac-12 powerhouse. 

    Thursday night they will head to Oregon State, looking to get back in the win column and send the Beavers home with their fourth straight loss.

    Oregon State has struggled lately, losing those three straight after starting the year 11-2. 

    After losing 4-1 to No. 7 UCLA, the Beavers have lost the last two by a single goal. Sunday they lost a 3-2 overtime match to Colorado to extend their losing streak.

    The Beavers have had a good season, but the recent losing streak has hampered their early spark. Thursday they start a three-match homestand to finish the season with hopes they can end the year on a high note starting with a win against the Huskies.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    28
    2021

    Washington at Oregon State in Women's College Soccer

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Washington (IN)
    Time
    3:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    HSFB Fans
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch Washington at Oregon State

    3 minutes ago
    Napoli
    Serie A

    How to Watch Napoli vs Bologna

    28 minutes ago
    Brian Gay
    PGA Tour

    How to Watch Bermuda Championship, First Round

    1 hour ago
    Soccer Ball
    Dutch KNVB Beker

    How to Watch Ajax Amateur vs. Cambuur

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17028859
    NBA

    How to Watch Cavaliers at Clippers Today

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_17017148
    MLS

    How to Watch Earthquakes vs. Timbers

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_17016156
    NBA

    How to Watch Kings at Suns

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_17017571
    NBA

    How to Watch Grizzlies at Trail Blazers

    17 hours ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) loses control of the ball as he drives to the basket on Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) during the first quarter of the game at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Phoenix Suns vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/27/2021

    17 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy