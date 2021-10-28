Washington looks to snap a two-match winless streak when it travels to Oregon State on Thursday.

Washington played one of its best matches of the year on Sunday but couldn't come away with a win, as it finished in a 2-2 draw with USC.

How to Watch Washington at Oregon State in Women's College Soccer Today:

Match Date: Oct. 28, 2021

Match Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Washington (IN)

Live stream the Washington at Oregon State match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Huskies answered both Trojan goals within three minutes of game time but could never get a go-ahead goal across and had to settle for the tie. They were trying to deal the Trojans their first conference loss of the year but couldn't take down the Pac-12 powerhouse.

Thursday night they will head to Oregon State, looking to get back in the win column and send the Beavers home with their fourth straight loss.

Oregon State has struggled lately, losing those three straight after starting the year 11-2.

After losing 4-1 to No. 7 UCLA, the Beavers have lost the last two by a single goal. Sunday they lost a 3-2 overtime match to Colorado to extend their losing streak.

The Beavers have had a good season, but the recent losing streak has hampered their early spark. Thursday they start a three-match homestand to finish the season with hopes they can end the year on a high note starting with a win against the Huskies.

Regional restrictions may apply.