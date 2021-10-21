    • October 21, 2021
    How to Watch Wyoming at Boise State in Women's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Wyoming is looking for its second straight win when it travels to Boise State on Thursday.
    Wyoming had its biggest offensive output of the year on Sunday when it took down conference rival Nevada 6-1. The Cowgirls scored four first-half goals to essentially put the game away early but added two more in the second for the final tally.

    How to Watch: Wyoming at Boise State

    Match Date: Oct. 21, 2021

    Match Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Stadium 2

    Live stream Wyoming at Boise State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The win improved their conference record to 3-5 and helped them snap a two-match losing streak. The Cowgirls had lost to Colorado College and UNLV during that stretch.

    Thursday they go on the road to Boise State. Wyoming looks to win its second in a row while handing the Broncos their second consecutive loss.

    Boise State lost to Air Force on Sunday 2-1 in overtime. It was a tough defeat and the second straight match for the Broncos without a win. They played to a 2-2 draw with Colorado College in the match before their loss to the Falcons.

    The loss dropped their Mountain West record to 2-4-2 and put them behind Wyoming in the conference standings.

    The Broncos head into Thursday's home match with a 6-1 record on their own pitch.

    How To Watch

    October
    21
    2021

    Wyoming at Boise State in Women's College Soccer

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium 2
    Time
    6:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
