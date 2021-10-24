Utah State enters Sunday with a chance to break into the upper echelon of the Mountain West after a matchup with Wyoming in women's college soccer.

Wyoming (7-9-1, 3-6-0) sits second to last in the Mountain West as it heads out on the road on Sunday to face Utah State (11-4-3, 4-3-2). A win could move Utah State as high as third in the conference standings.

How to Watch Wyoming at Utah State in Women's College Soccer:

Match Date: Oct. 24, 2021

Match Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 3

Wyoming is coming off of a 3-1 loss to Boise State and has lost three of four, with the other game being a 6-1 win over Nevada, the team that sits last in the conference.

The Cowgirls average 1.59 goals per game while allowing 1.94. Jamie Tatum and Alyssa Bedard share the team lead in goals with four each, while Tatum also has added seven assists.

As for Utah State, the Aggies won seven non-conference games, but haven't done quite as well in the games that count, with four wins in nine games.

The team is coming off of a 2-1 win over Colorado State, which followed back-to-back ties against Air Force and Colorado College.

The Aggies only allow 0.89 goals per game, while the team's offense is scoring 1.33. Ashley Cardozo has six goals and 10 assists to lead the team in both categories.

The Aggies won the last meeting of these teams in April by a 3-0 score, breaking a three-game losing streak to the Cowgirls.

