How to Watch Arizona State vs Stanford in Women's College Tennis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Arizona State and Stanford battle it out on Saturday afternoon with the Pac-12 championship on the line

Arizona State won its eighth straight match on Friday afternoon when it upset No. 1 Cal 4-3 in the semifinals.

How to Watch Pac-12 Championship: Arizona State vs Stanford in Women's College Tennis Today:

Match Date: April 23, 2022

Match Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles (IN)

Live stream the Pac-12 Championship: Arizona State vs Stanford in Women's College Tennis on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Sun Devils had beat USC on Thursday 4-3 to make it to the semifinals and they stayed hot with the win against the Golden Bears.

Arizona State has been red-hot to end the season and it has carried over into the Pac-12 tournament.

Saturday the Sun Devils will look to finish the job and beat No. 4 Stanford for a second straight time.

Arizona State beat the Cardinal back on April 2 by a  4-2 score and will look to do it again in the championship match.

Stanford, though, is looking to avenge that loss and win the title or the first time since 2019. 

The Cardinal have been the class of the Pac-12 for much of the 2000s and is looking to once again show why.

They got to the final by beating No. 6 Oregon 4-0 in the quarterfinals and then took down No. 2 UCLA 4-1 in the semifinals.

They have looked great in the tournament and are looking to keep up the great play on Saturday.

How To Watch

April
23
2022

Pac-12 Championship: Arizona State vs Stanford in Women's College Tennis

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Los Angeles (IN)
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
USATSI_17693127
