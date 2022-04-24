Skip to main content

How to Watch SEC Women's Championship Tennis: Texas A&M vs Georgia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Texas A&M takes on Georgia on Sunday afternoon in the SEC women's tennis championship.

Texas A&M finished the regular season with the SEC title and is looking to follow that up with a tournament title on Sunday afternoon.

Match Date: April 24, 2022

Match Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (G)

Live stream the SEC Women's Championship Tennis: Florida at Kentucky on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Aggies beat No. 8 Vanderbilt 4-2 on Friday in the quarterfinals and then slipped by No. 4 Florida on Saturday 4-3 in the semifinals.

Texas A&M now only has Georgia standing in its way of an SEC title. It will be a rematch of last year's title game that the Bulldogs won 4-0.

The Aggies did beat the Bulldogs 7-0 earlier this year and will be looking to do the same on Sunday afternoon.

Georgia, though, will be looking to beat them in the title match once again and avenge that earlier loss.

The Bulldogs beat South Carolina 4-2 in the quarterfinals and then snuck by No. 7 Tennessee 4-3 in the semifinals to set up the rematch with the Aggies.

Sunday they will look to get their second-ever title while the Aggies go for their first-ever SEC tournament championship.

Women's College Tennis

