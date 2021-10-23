    • October 23, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Air Force at San Jose State in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Air Force looks for its second win in a row when it travels to San Jose State on Saturday afternoon.
    Author:

    Air Force snapped a six-match losing streak and won its second Mountain West match when it swept Nevada 3-0 on Thursday. 

    How to Watch Air Force at San Jose State in Women's College Volleyball:

    Match Date: Oct. 23, 2021

    Match Time: 4 p.m. ET

    TV: Stadium 3

    Live stream the Air Force at San Jose State match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    It has been a tough season for the Falcons, but they were able to take down the Wolf Pack in straight sets. Air Force played one of its best matches of the year in picking up its fourth win of the season.

    Now Air Force heads on the road to San Jose State, looking to pick up its second straight Mountain West win.

    The Trojans, though, come in playing good volleyball. They have won three straight and are currently 6-3 in the Mountain West.

    The three-match winning streak for San Jose State snapped a three-match losing streak. It has been a conference season of streaks for the Trojans, as they also had another three match winning streak to start off Mountain West play.

    They will look to snap the pattern and win their fourth straight against a Falcons team that has struggled.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    23
    2021

    Air Force at San Jose State in Women's College Volleyball

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium 3
    Time
    4:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
