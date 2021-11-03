Alabama looks to snap its three-match losing streak when it travels to Mississippi State on Wednesday night.

Alabama has had a tough time in the SEC this year, going just 2-9. It has been a struggle for the Crimson Tide, as they have lost three straight.

How to Watch Alabama at Mississippi State in Women's College Volleyball Today:

Match Date: Nov. 3, 2021

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (National)

Live stream the Alabama at Mississippi State match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Over the weekend the Crimson Tide were swept by Georgia but played tough throughout the match. Wednesday night they head on the road looking for a huge upset over a Mississippi State team that has won five straight matches.

The Bulldogs winning streak has them 8-2 in the SEC and tied with Florida for second place, two matches behind Kentucky.

Not only have the Bulldogs won five in a row, but they have also won nine of their last 10. They are the hottest team in the SEC not named Kentucky. They have rolled through most of the conference and will look to do it again on Wednesday against Alabama.

MSU will need to be careful not to look ahead to Missouri this weekend, as the Crimson Tide do have enough talent to pull off the upset.

