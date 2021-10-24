Alabama looks for a two-match sweep of South Carolina when the teams play again on Sunday afternoon.

Alabama came to South Carolina looking to get back to .500 on the year and snag its second SEC win on the year. The Crimson Tide were able to do that emphatically with a 3-0 sweep of the Gamecocks.

How to Watch Alabama at South Carolina in Women's College Volleyball:

Match Date: Oct. 24, 2021

Match Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (National)

Live stream the Alabama at South Carolina match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Crimson Tide took them down 25-17, 25-22, 25-22 in the easy win. The victory was just Alabama's second in its last eight matches. The Tide beat Missouri last Wednesday but have largely struggled in the SEC, so picking up the win Saturday was a welcome sight.

Sunday Alabama will once again try and take care of South Carolina to pick up the sweep of their two match series.

South Carolina is looking to avoid that sweep and in turn snap a five-match losing streak. The Gamecocks were 11-3 when the losing streak started, so it is a bit of a surprise to see them struggling over the last couple of weeks. Volleyball fans should watch live to see which. SEC team comes out on top.

Regional restrictions may apply.