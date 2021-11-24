Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    How to Watch Arizona State at Oregon State in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Arizona State looks to snap its three-match losing streak when it travels to Oregon State on Wednesday.
    Arizona State heads on the road to Oregon State on Wednesday looking to snap its three-match losing streak. The Sun Devils have struggled lately, as they have lost five of six after a huge five-match winning streak that saw them beat ranked teams in UCLA, Utah and Stanford.

    How to Watch Arizona State at Oregon State in Women's College Volleyball Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 24, 2021

    Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Network

    Live stream the Arizona State at Oregon State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The slump has dropped their Pac-12 record to 7-11 and has them under .500 for just the second time all season.

    Wednesday, they will look to get back in the win column when they take on an Oregon State team that has lost five in a row and has just two Pac-12 wins on the year.

    It has not been a great year for the Beavers, but with just two matches left, they have the opportunity to play spoiler to Arizona State and rival Oregon to end the year.

    Oregon State will be big underdogs in both matches but could catch both looking ahead and pull off big upsets and finish the season off on a high note.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

