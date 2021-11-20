Skip to main content
    November 20, 2021
    How to Watch Arizona State at UCLA in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    UCLA hosts Arizona State on Friday looking to bounce back after a loss to Oregon on Sunday.
    UCLA had its seven-match losing streak abruptly snapped on Sunday when Oregon beat the Bruins in straight sets. 

    Match Date: Nov. 19, 2021

    Match Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles (IN)

    Live stream the Arizona State at UCLA match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The loss dropped them to 13-3 in the Pac-12 and into a first-place tie with Washington. The Bruins had looked dominant for about a month but ran into a buzzsaw that they just couldn't handle.

    Friday they will look to get back on track when they host an Arizona State team that has lost three of its last four matches.

    The Sun Devils have had some big wins this year, including an upset of UCLA, but have struggled lately. They lost in four sets to Utah on Sunday which kept Arizona State from winning its second straight.

    The Sun Devils won the second set easily but could not keep it up and dropped the third and fourth sets to take the loss.

    Friday they will look to snap out their funk and pick up another upset win over the Bruins to sweep the season series.

