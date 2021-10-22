    • October 22, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Arizona State at Utah in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Arizona State looks for its second straight upset win as the Sun Devils travel to No. 18 Utah Friday night in NCAA women's volleyball.
    Author:

    Arizona State finally broke through Sunday and picked up a win against No. 17 UCLA in five sets. The Sun Devils had played tough against top teams but hadn't gotten a marquee win until they beat the Bruins.

    They will look for another win against a ranked opponent when they head on the road Friday to face No. 18 Utah.

    How to Watch Arizona State at Utah in Women's College Volleyball:

    Match Date: Oct. 22, 2021

    Match Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Arizona (IN)

    Live stream the Arizona State at Utah match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The win against UCLA was just Arizona State's second in the Pac-12. They had come close in their previous two matches, losing in five sets to both No. 10 Washington and USC. Earlier in the year they also dropped a tough five-set match to No. 16 Oregon.

    The Utes come in with a 5–3 record in the Pac-12 but have lost two of their last three. They struggled in losses to UCLA and No. 15 Stanford, winning just one set total in the two matches. They were able to get back in the win column when they beat Cal in three sets Sunday.

    Utah is just a match back of the four-team tie for first place in the conference, but the Sun Devils have a lot of confidence and could pull off the upset.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    22
    2021

    Arizona State at Utah in Women's College Volleyball

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Arizona (IN)
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16992754
    MLB

    How to Watch ALCS Game 6: Astros vs. Red Sox

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_16868447
    High School Football

    How to Watch CPA (TN) at Lipscomb Academy (TN) in High School Football

    4 minutes ago
    Wisconsin Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Clemson at Boston College in Women's College Volleyball

    4 minutes ago
    Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Arizona State at Utah in Women's College Volleyball

    4 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    College Soccer

    How to Watch Oregon State at Washington in Men's College Soccer

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_16607290
    WWE

    How to Watch WWE SmackDown

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_12318698
    Women's Hockey

    How to Watch Rivalry Series: Canada at United States

    34 minutes ago
    USATSI_16992823
    NBA

    How to Watch Raptors at Celtics

    34 minutes ago
    USATSI_16965929
    NBA

    How to Watch Brooklyn Nets at Philadelphia 76ers

    34 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy