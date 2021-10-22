Arizona State looks for its second straight upset win as the Sun Devils travel to No. 18 Utah Friday night in NCAA women's volleyball.

Arizona State finally broke through Sunday and picked up a win against No. 17 UCLA in five sets. The Sun Devils had played tough against top teams but hadn't gotten a marquee win until they beat the Bruins.

They will look for another win against a ranked opponent when they head on the road Friday to face No. 18 Utah.

How to Watch Arizona State at Utah in Women's College Volleyball:

Match Date: Oct. 22, 2021

Match Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Arizona (IN)

The win against UCLA was just Arizona State's second in the Pac-12. They had come close in their previous two matches, losing in five sets to both No. 10 Washington and USC. Earlier in the year they also dropped a tough five-set match to No. 16 Oregon.

The Utes come in with a 5–3 record in the Pac-12 but have lost two of their last three. They struggled in losses to UCLA and No. 15 Stanford, winning just one set total in the two matches. They were able to get back in the win column when they beat Cal in three sets Sunday.

Utah is just a match back of the four-team tie for first place in the conference, but the Sun Devils have a lot of confidence and could pull off the upset.

