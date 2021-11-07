Arizona State looks to get back to .500 in the Pac-12 when it travels to Washington State on Sunday.

Arizona State heads to Washington State on Sunday after losing to Washington on Friday. The Sun Devils lost to the Cougars in three sets and snapped an impressive five-match winning streak.

How to Watch Arizona State at Washington State in Women's College Volleyball Today:

Match Date: Nov. 7, 2021

Match Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Arizona (IN)

The Sun Devils knocked off No. 14 UCLA, No. 18 Utah and No. 15 Stanford during their winning streak. It was the best stretch of volleyball they have played all year, and they will look to get back to that form when they play Washington State on Sunday.

The Cougars, though, will look to deal the Sun Devils their second straight loss and pick up their third straight win. The mini winning streak by the Cougars has them alone in third place, a match back of rival Washington.

Washington State has played good volleyball lately, but it is going to have to play great to knock off the upset-minded Sun Devils. Arizona State has proven it can knock off the top teams, so the Cougars will have to be at their best to take home the win.

