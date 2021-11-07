Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Arizona State at Washington State in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Arizona State looks to get back to .500 in the Pac-12 when it travels to Washington State on Sunday.
    Author:

    Arizona State heads to Washington State on Sunday after losing to Washington on Friday. The Sun Devils lost to the Cougars in three sets and snapped an impressive five-match winning streak.

    How to Watch Arizona State at Washington State in Women's College Volleyball Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 7, 2021

    Match Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Arizona (IN)

    Live stream the Arizona State at Washington State match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Sun Devils knocked off No. 14 UCLA, No. 18 Utah and No. 15 Stanford during their winning streak. It was the best stretch of volleyball they have played all year, and they will look to get back to that form when they play Washington State on Sunday.

    The Cougars, though, will look to deal the Sun Devils their second straight loss and pick up their third straight win. The mini winning streak by the Cougars has them alone in third place, a match back of rival Washington.

    Washington State has played good volleyball lately, but it is going to have to play great to knock off the upset-minded Sun Devils. Arizona State has proven it can knock off the top teams, so the Cougars will have to be at their best to take home the win.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    7
    2021

    Arizona State at Washington State in Women's College Volleyball

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Arizona (IN)
    Time
    4:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Soccer Ball
    College Soccer

    How to Watch Virginia Tech at Pitt in Men's College Soccer

    48 seconds ago
    Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Arizona State at Washington State in Women's College Volleyball

    48 seconds ago
    Soccer Fans
    College Soccer

    How to Watch Michigan State at Penn State

    48 seconds ago
    HS Football Fans
    College Soccer

    How to Watch Oregon State at UCLA

    48 seconds ago
    Oct 24, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws under pressure from Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Chargers at Eagles

    48 seconds ago
    Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Arkansas at Alabama in Women's College Volleyball

    48 seconds ago
    USATSI_17110825
    NHL

    How to Watch the Philadelphia Flyers Online, 2021-22 Schedule, TV Channel

    1 minute ago
    Sep 18, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Jerron Cage (86) and defensive tackle Tyleik Williams (91) tackle Tulsa Golden Hurricane running back Shamari Brooks (3) during the third quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Ohio State Buckeyes Football Online, 2021-22 Schedule, TV Channel

    8 minutes ago
    Cavalry FC
    Canadian Premier League Soccer

    How to Watch Pacific FC at Cavalry FC

    30 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy