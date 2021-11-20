Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    November 20, 2021

    How to Watch Arizona at USC in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Arizona and USC both look to win a second-straight match when they play on Friday night in NCAA women's volleyball.
    

    The Arizona women's volleyball team heads to USC for the first of two matches in California looking to win its second in a row. The Wildcats snapped a three-match losing streak when it beat Colorado on Sunday in four sets. 

    How to Watch Arizona at USC in Women's College Volleyball Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 19, 2021

    Match Time: 11 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles (OUT)

    Live stream the Arizona at USC match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The win kept the Wildcats tied with Arizona State and USC at 7–9 in the Pac-12. Arizona is looking to climb back up to .500 in the conference and jump ahead of USC with a win on Friday.

    USC is looking to do the same thing as they try and beat Arizona for the second time this year. The Trojans beat the Wildcats in four sets back on Oct. 17. They bounced back from losing the first set to take the next three and secure the win.

    The Trojans won their last match against Oregon State in three sets on Sunday. The win snapped a five-match losing streak that saw them drop to 6–9. USC will aim to get back on track and start a winning streak.

    Friday night should offer a great match between two evenly-matched teams. Both are looking to climb in the conference standings and get closer to .500 in Pac-12 play. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

