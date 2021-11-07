Arizona looks to get back in the win column in women's college volleyball and pull of the upset of Washington on Sunday afternoon.

Arizona had its two-match winning streak snapped when Washington State beat it in three sets on Friday night. The loss dropped its Pac-12 record to just 6-7 on the year and has it a match back of Stanford for sixth place in the conference.

How to Watch Arizona at Washington in Women's College Volleyball Today:

Match Date: Nov. 7, 2021

Match Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Washington (OUT)

Live stream the Arizona at Washington match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Sunday, the Wildcats will look to upset Washington and get revenge for an earlier season four-set loss. In that loss, the Wildcats played the Huskies tough but just couldn't get over the hump.

They will look to reverse the fortune and take down the Huskies and earn a season split.

The Huskies picked up a win on Friday when they beat Arizona State in three sets. The victory got them back in the win column after they lost to first-place UCLA last weekend.

The loss to UCLA snapped a nine-match winning streak and put them one match back of the Bruins and just one match ahead of rival Washington State.

Sunday, they will look to avoid the upset and keep pace with the first-place Bruins.

Regional restrictions may apply.