Arkansas goes for a sweep of Alabama when the rivals meet for the second time in two days on Sunday afternoon in NCAA women's volleyball.

The Arkansas women's volleyball team won its second straight match Saturday when it beat Alabama in four sets. The Razorbacks dropped the first set to the Crimson Tide but came back to win the next three sets in impressive fashion.

How to Watch Arkansas at Alabama in Women's Volleyball Soccer Today:

Match Date: Nov. 7, 2021

Match Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (Local)

Live stream the Arkansas at Alabama match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The wins have improved their SEC record to 7–4 and have them a half-game back of Tennessee for fourth place in the conference. They can tie the Volunteers with another win Sunday against Alabama.

Alabama will look to avenge the loss Saturday and snap its own five-match losing streak.

The Crimson Tide has fallen to 2–11 in the SEC and just one game away from last place. Despite the struggles, the Crimson Tide played the Razorbacks tough Saturday and are more than capable of slowing them down and picking up the split.

Alabama is desperate for a win and should come out inspired to stop its losing streak and pick up a big win against Arkansas on Sunday afternoon.

Regional restrictions may apply.