    • October 22, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Arkansas at Kentucky in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Kentucky puts its perfect SEC record on the line when it hosts Arkansas on Friday in the first of a two-match series.
    Author:

    Arkansas heads to Kentucky looking to knock down the first-place Wildcats and extend its winning streak to five straight matches. Since losing a two-match series with Tennessee, the Razorbacks have been playing great volleyball.

    How to Watch Arkansas at Kentucky in Women's College Volleyball:

    Match Date: Oct. 22, 2021

    Match Time: 9 p.m. ET

    TV: SEC Network (Local)

    Live stream the Aransas at Kentucky match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    They come into Lexington rested after having last weekend off. The Razorbacks last played two weekends ago when they swept Auburn in four sets and then in five in the finale.

    They have been playing well, but this weekend will be a huge challenge. Kentucky has been playing as well as anyone in the country.

    The Wildcats have reeled off seven straight wins that included all six of their SEC matches. They have been dominant and regained the form the country saw from them when they won the national championship last year.

    Kentucky will need to make sure it isn't looking ahead to its huge matchup with Tennessee on Wednesday. The Razorbacks come in hungry and are capable of pulling off the big upset this weekend.

    This should be a great set of matches and will be must-see tv for volleyball fans.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    22
    2021

    Arkansas at Kentucky in Women's College Volleyball

    TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (Local)
    Time
    9:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Minnesota Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Ohio State at Wisconsin in Women's College Volleyball

    15 seconds ago
    Florida Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Arkansas at Kentucky in Women's College Volleyball

    15 seconds ago
    Volleyball Fans
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Stanford at Washington State in Women's College Volleyball

    15 seconds ago
    USATSI_15449451
    Figure Skating

    How to Watch ISU Grand Prix: Skate America

    15 seconds ago
    Oct 15, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) is defended by Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Chicago Bulls vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/22/2021

    15 seconds ago
    Oct 20, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) takes a jump shot as Houston Rockets forward David Nwaba (2) and center Alperen Sengun (28) defend during the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/22/2021

    15 seconds ago
    Oct 20, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) controls the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince (12) defends during the second quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/22/2021

    15 seconds ago
    Oct 20, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) is fouled by Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) going to the basket during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/22/2021

    15 seconds ago
    USATSI_15866433 (1)
    College Hockey

    How to Watch Wisconsin at St. Cloud State in Men's College Hockey

    30 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy