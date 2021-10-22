Kentucky puts its perfect SEC record on the line when it hosts Arkansas on Friday in the first of a two-match series.

Arkansas heads to Kentucky looking to knock down the first-place Wildcats and extend its winning streak to five straight matches. Since losing a two-match series with Tennessee, the Razorbacks have been playing great volleyball.

How to Watch Arkansas at Kentucky in Women's College Volleyball:

Match Date: Oct. 22, 2021

Match Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (Local)

They come into Lexington rested after having last weekend off. The Razorbacks last played two weekends ago when they swept Auburn in four sets and then in five in the finale.

They have been playing well, but this weekend will be a huge challenge. Kentucky has been playing as well as anyone in the country.

The Wildcats have reeled off seven straight wins that included all six of their SEC matches. They have been dominant and regained the form the country saw from them when they won the national championship last year.

Kentucky will need to make sure it isn't looking ahead to its huge matchup with Tennessee on Wednesday. The Razorbacks come in hungry and are capable of pulling off the big upset this weekend.

This should be a great set of matches and will be must-see tv for volleyball fans.

