Arkansas looks to snap its two-match losing streak when it travels to Texas A&M for a mid-week matchup.

Arkansas heads to Texas A&M on Wednesday after getting swept by Florida over the weekend. The Razorbacks lost on Friday to the Gators in straight sets but just missed getting the split on Saturday when they lost in five.

How to Watch Arkansas at Texas A&M in Women's College Volleyball Today:

Match Date: Nov. 17, 2021

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (Local)

Arkansas won the first and third sets but just couldn't finish the job and eventually lost 16-14 in the fifth for its second straight loss.

Wednesday, the Razorbacks hope they can get back in the win column and beat a Texas A&M team that has lost three straight.

The Aggies had the unfortunate luck of playing the first-place Wildcats last weekend and just couldn't keep up. Kentucky, though, has ripped through most of the conference, so losing to the Wildcats is nothing to be ashamed of.

Texas A&M will look to put those losses behind it as the team tries to snaps its three-match losing streak and beat Arkansas. Tune in to see which SEC team comes out on top.

