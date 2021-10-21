Fresno State looks for its second straight win Thursday night when it hosts Boise State.

Boise State has had a tough time in the Mountain West this year. The Broncos finished their non-conference schedule with just one loss, but have stumbled to a 4-5 record in conference play so far.

How to Watch Boise State at Fresno State in Women's College Volleyball:

Match Date: Oct. 21, 2021

Match Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 2

The Broncos looked to be one of the best teams in the Mountain West coming in, but have largely disappointed and are trying to find a way to get back on track.

On Tuesday they dropped a tough five set match to Utah State. After winning the first set, they dropped the next two before winning the fourth. The comeback fell short, though, as the Aggies won the fifth set 15-11 to send the Broncos home with a loss.

Fresno State is coming in after beating Nevada in straight sets to even its Mountain West record at 4-4. The win snapped a two-match losing streak in which it was swept by UNLV and San Jose State.

The Bulldogs are a half-game up on the Broncos and will look to get more distance between them and continue their misery inside the conference this year when they play Thursday night.

