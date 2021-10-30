Skip to main content
    October 30, 2021
    How to Watch Boise State at San Diego State in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    San Diego State looks to snap its four match losing streak when it hosts Boise State on Saturday afternoon.
    Author:

    The Mountain West has not been kind to Boise State this year, as the Broncos have gone just 5-6. But they were able to pick up a three-set win in their last match on Thursday against UNLV.

    How to Watch Boise State at San Diego State in Women's College Volleyball Today:

    Match Date: Oct. 30, 2021

    Match Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Stadium 3

    Live stream the Boise State at San Diego State match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The win snapped a three-match losing streak and was just the Broncos' second win in their last seven matches. It has been a rough stretch for Boise State, but the team has enough talent to get out of it as we head towards the back end of the schedule.

    Saturday the Broncos will look to pick up their second straight win against an Aztec team that has lost four straight matches. San Diego State's last win was a surprising three-set win over Boise State on the road. That win is the only one for the Aztecs in their last seven.

    It has been a tough stretch for the Aztecs, but they will look to jumpstart their season with another win against the Broncos.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Boise State at San Diego State in Women's College Volleyball

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium 3
    Time
    4:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
