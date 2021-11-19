Skip to main content
    How to Watch Boston College at Virginia Tech in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Boston College looks for its second win in a row and a season sweep of Virginia Tech on Friday afternoon.
    Boston College heads to Virginia Tech for a Friday matinee looking to build off its four-set win over Duke on Saturday. It was a hard-fought match, as three of the four sets went past the 25 points needed to win. It was close the whole way but one the Eagles eventually pulled out.

    How to Watch Boston College at Virginia Tech in Women's College Volleyball Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 19, 2021

    Match Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ACC Network (G)

    Live stream the Boston College at Virginia Tech match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The win improved the Eagles' ACC record to 5-10 on the year and moved them one match over .500 overall on the year.

    Friday afternoon they will look to make it two in a row against a Hokies team that has struggled in the ACC.

    Virginia Tech has won just one ACC match and that was back on Oct. 29 when it beat rival Virginia in five sets.

    The Hokies have continued to battle all year and are looking to avenge a tough five-set loss to Boston College earlier this year. Virginia Tech won the second and third sets in that match but couldn't finish the job in the loss.

    Friday the Hokies hope they can earn the split and pick up their second ACC win of the year.

    How To Watch

    Boston College at Virginia Tech in Women's College Volleyball

    TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (G)
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
