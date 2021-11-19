How to Watch BYU at Pacific in Women's College Volleyball

BYU looks to stay perfect in the WCC when it travels to Pacific on Thursday night.

BYU has been one of the best teams in the country this year as it continues its roll through the WCC. The Cougars have won all 15 of their conference matches and have lost just three total sets during their run.

It has been one of the most impressive runs through a conference this year and has them ready to compete for a national title.

Thursday they will look to continue their run when they take on a Pacific team coming in winners of five of its last six.

The Tigers' last match was a big four-set win over Saint Mary's that helped them avenge a three-set loss to the Gaels earlier this year.

The Cougars have shown no weaknesses in their armor during this conference run, and Pacific will have to be its best if it wants to have a shot at slaying undefeated BYU. Be sure to tune in to see if the Cougars can remain perfect.

