    • November 19, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch BYU at Pacific in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    BYU looks to stay perfect in the WCC when it travels to Pacific on Thursday night.
    Author:

    BYU has been one of the best teams in the country this year as it continues its roll through the WCC. The Cougars have won all 15 of their conference matches and have lost just three total sets during their run.

    How to Watch BYU at Pacific in Women's College Volleyball Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 18, 2021

    Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Stadium 2

    Live stream the BYU at Pacific match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    It has been one of the most impressive runs through a conference this year and has them ready to compete for a national title.

    Thursday they will look to continue their run when they take on a Pacific team coming in winners of five of its last six. 

    The Tigers' last match was a big four-set win over Saint Mary's that helped them avenge a three-set loss to the Gaels earlier this year.

    The Cougars have shown no weaknesses in their armor during this conference run, and Pacific will have to be its best if it wants to have a shot at slaying undefeated BYU. Be sure to tune in to see if the Cougars can remain perfect. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    18
    2021

    BYU at Pacific

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium 2
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
