    December 9, 2021
    How to Watch BYU at Purdue in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    BYU heads to Purdue to take on the Boilermakers in the third round of the NCAA Women's Volleyball Tournament.
    BYU travels to Purdue on Thursday afternoon an impressive 30-1 on the year. Despite the lofty record, the Cougars are seeded No. 11 in the tournament. It was a low seed for a team that dominated all year long.

    How to Watch BYU at Purdue in Women's College Volleyball Today:

    Match Date: Dec. 9, 2021

    Match Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

    TV: ESPN U

    Live stream the BYU at Purdue match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    BYU has played a Big Ten team this year, sweeping Michigan State. The Spartans were a bottom-half team, though, so the win meant less in the grand scheme of things.

    The Cougars got to the quarterfinals by sweeping Boise State and then beating rival Utah in four sets. Thursday they will get quite possibly their toughest test of the year by taking on a Purdue team that at times looked like the best team in a loaded Big Ten.

    The Boilermakers had some bumps in the road this year, but they also went on a nine-match winning streak at the end of the year that included two wins against No. 4 seed Wisconsin.

    Purdue almost didn't make it to the third round, as Dayton won the first two sets before the Boilermakers finally came back to win the last three sets.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

