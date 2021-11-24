Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    How to Watch BYU at San Diego in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 4 BYU puts its perfect WCC record on the line when it travels to face San Diego in its regular season finale.
    The BYU women's volleyball team has been the best team in the WCC this year and one of the best in the country. The Cougars head to San Diego on Tuesday looking to wrap up a perfect conference record in their regular season finale.

    Match Date: Nov. 23, 2021

    Match Time: 10 p.m. ET

    TV: Stadium 3

    Live stream the BYU at San Diego match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Cougars have run through the conference with little trouble as they won 13 of their 17 WCC matches in three sets.

    On Tuesday, they will try and do it again and keep San Diego from finishing in second place by itself.

    San Diego is currently one match up on No. 25 Pepperdine and can clinch second place with an upset of BYU.

    The Toreros have played great this year, but just like every other team in the country, they have not been able to solve the Cougars, as they lost to them in three sets earlier this year.

    They will need to be at their absolute best if they want to pull off a huge upset and keep BYU from finishing with a perfect WCC record.

