    • November 18, 2021
    How to Watch Cal at Utah in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Utah goes for its fourth straight win on Thursday night when it hosts Cal.
    Utah is as hot as any volleyball team in the Pac-12 right now. After starting just 5-4 in the conference, the Utes have reeled off six wins in their last seven matches. Their only loss during that time was a tough five-setter to first-place UCLA.

    Utah has clawed its way back near the top of the Pac-12 and finds itself tied with Oregon and Washington State just two matches back of Washington and UCLA.

    Thursday the Utes will look to avoid the upset when they take on a Cal team still looking for its first Pac-12 win of the year.

    The Golden Bears have struggled in the rugged Pac-12 conference this year, as they have yet to beat a conference foe.

    Cal is still battling, but the team just hasn't been able to keep up with the top programs in the conference.

    The Golden Bears get the red-hot Utes on Thursday, but they will look to shock the country and upset Utah.

