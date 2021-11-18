Utah goes for its fourth straight win on Thursday night when it hosts Cal.

Utah is as hot as any volleyball team in the Pac-12 right now. After starting just 5-4 in the conference, the Utes have reeled off six wins in their last seven matches. Their only loss during that time was a tough five-setter to first-place UCLA.

How to Watch Cal at Utah in Women's College Volleyball Today:

Match Date: Nov. 18, 2021

Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (IN)

Utah has clawed its way back near the top of the Pac-12 and finds itself tied with Oregon and Washington State just two matches back of Washington and UCLA.

Thursday the Utes will look to avoid the upset when they take on a Cal team still looking for its first Pac-12 win of the year.

The Golden Bears have struggled in the rugged Pac-12 conference this year, as they have yet to beat a conference foe.

Cal is still battling, but the team just hasn't been able to keep up with the top programs in the conference.

The Golden Bears get the red-hot Utes on Thursday, but they will look to shock the country and upset Utah.

