Washington goes for its seventh win in a row when it hosts Cal on Friday night.

Cal heads to Washington looking to snap a nine-match losing streak and pick up its first Pac-12 win of the year.

The Golden Bears have had a tough time as of late after coming into the conference schedule with a 7-4 record.

How to Watch Cal at Washington in Women's College Volleyball:

Match Date: Oct. 21, 2021

Match Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Washington (OUT)

Cal played well early, as it raced out to a 6-1 record, but the strength of the Pac-12 has just been too much for the team. The Golden Bears haven't yet sent a match to the fifth set in conference play.

Friday night, though, they will try and catch Washington off guard and pick up a huge road upset.

The Huskies will need to make sure they are not looking ahead to their match on Sunday with Stanford. That match should be a great one and one that will keep one of the schools in first place. Washington, though, needs to make sure it takes care of Cal or else it could ruin that possibility.

The Huskies are a huge favorite in this match, but fans have seen unexpected upsets happen this year, so they need to make sure they are ready to play.

