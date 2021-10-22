Clemson looks to snap a two-match losing streak when it travels to Boston College on Friday.

Clemson has had a tough road in the ACC lately. The Tigers have lost five of their last six matches, and all of them have been by sweeps. The Tigers were able to get a win against Virginia, but it has not been a good last month for Clemson.

How to Watch Clemson at Boston College in Women's College Volleyball:

Match Date: Oct. 22, 2021

Match Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Clemson entered conference play 8-3 and then would win its first two ACC matches against Wake Forest and Virginia Tech, but when the schedule got tougher the wins went away.

On Friday, the Tigers play Boston College, which has also been struggling. The Eagles have lost five in a row, as their last win was on Oct. 1 when they knocked off Virginia Tech in five sets.

The Eagles, like Clemson, have struggled against the top teams of the conference.

Friday they both get a shot at a momentum-building win that will snap their respective losing streaks. Neither one of these teams is going to catch the top of the ACC, but they can climb the standings and go into the end of the season with some good vibes.

