How to Watch Colorado State vs. Air Force in Women's College Volleyball

Colorado State looks for its seventh straight win as it heads to Air Force on Thursday night.

Colorado State continued its surprising run through the Mountain West with another easy win over UNLV on Saturday. The Rams swept the Rebels to improve to a league-best 9-1 and win a sixth straight game.

How to Watch Colorado State at Air Force in Women's College Volleyball Today:

Match Date: Oct. 28, 2021

Match Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Live stream the Colorado State at Air Force match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Rams have won seven of their conference matches by sweeps and have continued to just roll through the competition. It's one of the more surprising runs by any team in the country, as they were just 4-5 in non-conference play.

Thursday they will try to avoid getting tripped up by an Air Force team that has just two conference wins.

The Falcons have had a tough time in the Mountain West, but they did pick up their second win on Thursday when they swept Nevada. They also have a sweep against Fresno State earlier this year.

Two weeks ago these two teams met, with Colorado State coming away with an easy three-set win.

Thursday, Air Force will look to get its revenge and pull off the big upset over the Rams.

Regional restrictions may apply.