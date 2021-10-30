Skip to main content
    How to Watch Colorado State at New Mexico in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Colorado State goes for its eighth win in a row on Saturday afternoon when it visits New Mexico.
    Author:

    Colorado State continued its hot play on Thursday when it won its seventh straight match. Colorado State easily took down Air Force in straight sets to improve its Mountain West record to 10-1.

    How to Watch Colorado State at New Mexico in Women's College Volleyball Today:

    Match Date: Oct. 30, 2021

    Match Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Stadium 1

    Live stream the Colorado State at New Mexico match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Thursday's win kept the Rams a match up on second-place Utah State in the conference standings. It was also another dominating performance for Colorado State as it has now swept its opponents in eight of its 10 conference wins. One of those sweeps was earlier this year when the team beat New Mexico at home.

    The Lobos will look to avenge that loss and pick up the upset win at home Saturday afternoon. They come in winners of two straight after dropping three in a row. It has been a good stretch for the Lobos as they have improved their Mountain West record to 7-3 on the year and third place in the conference.

    The Rams have looked like the best team all year during conference play, but the Lobos hope playing at home can change the result from earlier this month and they can get the win and in turn, pull within a match of Colorado State for first place in the Mountain West.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

