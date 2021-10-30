Skip to main content
    October 30, 2021
    How to Watch Colorado at Oregon State in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Colorado looks to snap a three-match losing streak when it travels to Oregon State on Friday in NCAA women's volleyball action.
    The Colorado women's volleyball team heads to Oregon State on Friday night looking to snap a three-match losing streak. The Buffaloes have had a tough time in the Pac-12, and that has continued in recent losses to Stanford, Arizona and Arizona State.

    Match Date: Oct. 29, 2021

    Match Time: 10 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Oregon (OUT)

    Live stream the Colorado at Oregon State match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The losses to the Wildcats and the Sun Devils both came in four sets, including marathon sets in each match. The Buffaloes were swept by No. 15 Stanford.

    The Buffaloes will look to get back to the form that helped them go 9–0 in nonconference play early in the season.

    Oregon State will look to avenge an earlier loss to the Buffaloes. The Beavers lost 3–0 to Colorado on Oct. 3. They have just three wins this season and are just 1–9 in the Pac-12. Their last win came 3–0 against California on Oct. 10.

    Oregon State has struggled to gain any traction this season but will look for a positive result before the season wraps up.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

