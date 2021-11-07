Skip to main content
    How to Watch Florida State at Georgia Tech in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Florida State looks for its sixth straight win when it travels to Georgia Tech on Sunday afternoon in this women's college volleyball matchup.
    Florida State has been playing its best volleyball of the year as it heads to Georgia Tech Sunday for a battle of two of the top teams in the ACC.

    How to Watch Florida State at Georgia Tech in Women's College Volleyball Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 7, 2021

    Match Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NESN Plus

    Live stream the Florida State at Georgia Tech match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Seminoles have reeled off five straight wins and have not lost since a four-set defeat to Pitt on Oct. 17. They have been great since then, losing just three sets during their winning streak.

    Sunday, the Seminoles will be tested, though, as they take on a Georgia Tech team who has only lost three matches all year long.

    The Yellow Jackets have won nine straight after starting ACC play just 2-2. During their impressive run, they have improved their ACC record to 11-2 and are tied with Pitt for second in the conference standings.

    Georgia Tech has had just one five-set match during its winning streak and that was an upset win over Pitt.

    Both of these teams have been playing great volleyball and need the win to stay on pace with the top teams in the conference. This should be a great match as they play for the first time this year.

    How To Watch

    TV CHANNEL: NESN Plus
    Time
    3:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
