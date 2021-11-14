How to Watch Florida State at Syracuse

Florida State will look to win its second straight match when it travels to Syracuse on Sunday afternoon.

Florida State bounced back nicely from its loss to Georgia Tech on Sunday with a four-set win over North Florida on Tuesday.

Match Date: Nov. 14, 2021

Match Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

The Seminoles won the first two sets easily before they took their foot off the gas and lost the third set. They recovered to win the fourth set to get the victory. The win improved their overall record to 18-6 and was their sixth win in their last seven matches.

Sunday they travel to Syracuse looking to pick up the season sweep of the Orange after they beat them in five sets on Oct. 31.

Syracuse will look to avenge that loss and get back in the win column after a tough five-set loss to Pitt. The Orange played a great match against Pitt but came up just short of a big upset of the Panthers.

Syracuse fought back from being down two sets to tie the match but lost the fifth set 15-9. The loss dropped Syracuse's ACC record to 5-10, but it has proven it is much better than its record shows.

