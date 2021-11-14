Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Florida State at Syracuse in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Florida State will look to win its second straight match when it travels to Syracuse on Sunday afternoon.
    Author:

    Florida State bounced back nicely from its loss to Georgia Tech on Sunday with a four-set win over North Florida on Tuesday.

    How to Watch Florida State at Syracuse in Women's College Volleyball Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 14, 2021

    Match Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NESN

    Live stream the Florida State at Syracuse match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Seminoles won the first two sets easily before they took their foot off the gas and lost the third set. They recovered to win the fourth set to get the victory. The win improved their overall record to 18-6 and was their sixth win in their last seven matches.

    Sunday they travel to Syracuse looking to pick up the season sweep of the Orange after they beat them in five sets on Oct. 31.

    Syracuse will look to avenge that loss and get back in the win column after a tough five-set loss to Pitt. The Orange played a great match against Pitt but came up just short of a big upset of the Panthers. 

    Syracuse fought back from being down two sets to tie the match but lost the fifth set 15-9. The loss dropped Syracuse's ACC record to 5-10, but it has proven it is much better than its record shows.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    Florida State at Syracuse in Women's College Volleyball

    TV CHANNEL: NESN
    Time
    12:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17087217 (1)
    NBA G League Basketball

    How to Watch Santa Cruz Warriors at Oklahoma City Blue

    33 minutes ago
    USATSI_15785014
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Notre Dame at Syracuse

    33 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    College Soccer

    How to Watch Indiana at Penn State

    33 minutes ago
    Wisconsin Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Missouri at Georgia in Women's College Volleyball

    33 minutes ago
    Basketball Fans 3
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Yale vs. Seton Hall

    33 minutes ago
    USATSI_17127463
    College Basketball

    How to Watch East Tennessee State at Tennessee

    33 minutes ago
    Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Florida State at Syracuse

    33 minutes ago
    Dec 22, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; East Tennessee State Buccaneers forward Damari Monsanto (12) shoots against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    East Tennessee State vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

    33 minutes ago
    Mar 12, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Seton Hall Pirates forward Sandro Mamukelashvili (23) celebrates with guard Shavar Reynolds (33) after making a basket against the Georgetown Hoyas during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Seton Hall vs. Yale: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

    33 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy